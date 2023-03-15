US university warns smartwatches could interfere with cardiac devices





The University of Utah raised concerns about the potential cardiac risks to people with pacemakers and similar devices who make use of wearable devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbits and the Apple Watch.

In a recently published study, the university noticed that the health monitoring technology incorporated in smartwatches could interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). CIEDs include devices like pacemakers, implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), and cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) devices.

The study discovered that the sensory technology used by some wearables to monitor heart rate, sleeping patterns and steps emit small, imperceptible currents of electricity that can interfere with cardiac implantable devices causing it to operate incorrectly.

“This study raises a red flag,” said Benjamin Sanchez Terrones, electrical and computer engineering assistant professor at the University of Utah. “These gadgets interfere with the correct functioning of the CIEDs we tested. These results call for future clinical studies evaluating the translation of our findings to patients wearing CIEDs and using these wearable devices.”

So what they seem to have found is that these devices can actually conflict with each other and that would lead to these potential risks. It's still early days to really call out and say that everyone would have this outcome, but I think it's just important to note that there is this potential. Wesley Diphoko, Editor - Fast Company South Africa

Cardiac electrophysiologist, Benjamin Steinberg, an associate professor of medicine at the university, added, “We have patients who depend on pacemakers to live. If the pacemaker gets confused by interference, it could stop working during the duration that it is confused. If that interference is for a prolonged time, the patient could pass out or worse.”

While nearly all implantable cardiac devices already warn patients about potential interference with various electronics due to magnetic fields, this is the first time a study has discovered problems associated with a gadget’s sensory technology. However, the researchers emphasised that their findings do not convey an immediate or clear risk to patients who use these kinds of wearable devices.

“We need to test across a broader cohort of devices and possibly in patients with these devices,” Steinberg said. “Ultimately, more studies are needed to evaluate the clinical translation of our findings and ensure the health of our patients,” Sanchez Terrones added.

