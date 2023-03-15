'Message sent by Babita Deokaran's boss Lerato Madyo raises suspicion'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jeff Wicks, a News24 investigative journalist.
-
Madyo sent a message to Deokaran very shortly after she had been shot
-
Wicks says all communication between the two is important
Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after she had raised concerns about corruption at Tembisa Hospital.
Wicks has been trying to set out the facts around Deokaran’s murder, including the role of Madyo as her direct line manager.
He says during the last month of Deokaran's life, she raised concerns about corruption, but that Madyo did nothing.
According to Wicks, after Deokaran had spoken to her boss and requested an investigation, Madyo said she had bumped her concerns up the chain of command, which never actually happened.
In addition to this, after Deokaran was shot, her boss sent a message asking if she was okay within two minutes of the whistleblower arriving at the hospital.
The news could never have travelled that fast to [Madyo’s] ears, that something had happened.Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist - News24
Wicks says that, while there could be a reasonable explanation for this, the message, which read "Are u ok?????!!!!" seemed a very strong reaction to a missed call.
The point we make is that all of the communication between Babita and Lerato Madyo is important.Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist - News24
Madyo’s phone was reported stolen in March last year, several months after the shooting and months before the police requested the device for their investigation.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial
More from Local
SA municipalities owe Water & Sanitation Dept more than R23bn for water
Poor revenue collection in municipalities contributed to their battle to keep payments up, with almost R9 billion directly owed to government, and R8 billion owed by waterboards.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
The confidence of South African businesses is the lowest it's been since World War Two, says Bonang Mohale from Business Unity SA.Read More
Bad news for expansion of SA tech startups- Naspers shutting down Foundry fund
Naspers' Foundry is a R1.4 billion venture capital fund which focused on technology start-ups in South Africa.Read More
Wil US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has complicated the US Federal Reserve's looming decision about interest rates even as the country's inflation level dips. What does it mean for SA?Read More
DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker
ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.Read More
[LISTEN] Are the police really serving South Africa? Or are they 'captured'?
"The question is, if we talk about the South African Police Service, whose interests are they serving?" asks Prof Theodore Petrus.Read More
Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...
"It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.Read More
[WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids
Mr Beast partnered with a local non-profit to donate 20 000 pairs of school shoes to learners in Cape Town.Read More
‘It’s so difficult for public servants to survive' - Sapu spokesperson
The South African Policing Union have indicated they have given notice to strike, as the Nehawu strike enters its second week.Read More