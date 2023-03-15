'Message sent by Babita Deokaran's boss Lerato Madyo raises suspicion'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Jeff Wicks, a News24 investigative journalist.

Madyo sent a message to Deokaran very shortly after she had been shot

Wicks says all communication between the two is important

An image posted on Babita Deokaran's memorial page on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after she had raised concerns about corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Wicks has been trying to set out the facts around Deokaran’s murder, including the role of Madyo as her direct line manager.

He says during the last month of Deokaran's life, she raised concerns about corruption, but that Madyo did nothing.

According to Wicks, after Deokaran had spoken to her boss and requested an investigation, Madyo said she had bumped her concerns up the chain of command, which never actually happened.

In addition to this, after Deokaran was shot, her boss sent a message asking if she was okay within two minutes of the whistleblower arriving at the hospital.

The news could never have travelled that fast to [Madyo’s] ears, that something had happened. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist - News24

Wicks says that, while there could be a reasonable explanation for this, the message, which read "Are u ok?????!!!!" seemed a very strong reaction to a missed call.

The point we make is that all of the communication between Babita and Lerato Madyo is important. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist - News24

Madyo’s phone was reported stolen in March last year, several months after the shooting and months before the police requested the device for their investigation.

