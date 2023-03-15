Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival

15 March 2023 1:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
From music, dance and street parades to a foam extravaganza and live DJ - the 2023 Cape Town Carnival promises to be spectacular.

Yes, after the COVID-19 pandemic paused The Cape Town Carnival for a while, it's back in full swing on Saturday, 18 March - executing this year's theme: Afr’energy.

The theme aims to unite, connect, and display our city's collective 'ubuntu' as a people in the most lively, dynamic, and of course, colourful way.

Image source: supplied
Image source: supplied

Going? Here are five things you need to know:

1) The main parade will take place along Green Point fan walk at 7pm

  • The event begins with a procession of music, dancing and floats parading the spirit of Afr’energy - taking place near the circle at the Cape Town DHL Stadium on Somerset Road.

  • Pre-parade entertainment will kick off in two 'Carnival Villages' at 3pm and end at 11.30pm.

  • A Firefighter Foam Extravaganza takes place from 4.40pm to 5pm at the Fan Walk.

2) Entry is FREE!

If you'd prefer a secured seated spot, purchase them here.

3) The event will showcase:

  • More than 40 groups from various local communities across the city will parade their talent.

4) Expect two 'Carnival Villages'

  • Carnival Village one will be near Somerset Circle.

  • Carnival Village two will be in the Green Point traffic department's parking lot.

In the village, you'll find:

  • Live acts between 3pm - 6pm

  • A live DJ between 9pm - 11.30pm

  • Food vendors

  • Bars

5) Be aware of road closures

For a detailed list of road closures, click here.

Excited yet?

Here's to celebrating our city's diversity in all its Afr'energy glory!

Musa Da Escola De Samba GIFfrom Carnaval GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : 5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival




