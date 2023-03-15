5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival
Yes, after the COVID-19 pandemic paused The Cape Town Carnival for a while, it's back in full swing on Saturday, 18 March - executing this year's theme: Afr’energy.
The theme aims to unite, connect, and display our city's collective 'ubuntu' as a people in the most lively, dynamic, and of course, colourful way.
Going? Here are five things you need to know:
1) The main parade will take place along Green Point fan walk at 7pm
-
The event begins with a procession of music, dancing and floats parading the spirit of Afr’energy - taking place near the circle at the Cape Town DHL Stadium on Somerset Road.
-
Pre-parade entertainment will kick off in two 'Carnival Villages' at 3pm and end at 11.30pm.
-
A Firefighter Foam Extravaganza takes place from 4.40pm to 5pm at the Fan Walk.
2) Entry is FREE!
If you'd prefer a secured seated spot, purchase them here.
3) The event will showcase:
- More than 40 groups from various local communities across the city will parade their talent.
4) Expect two 'Carnival Villages'
-
Carnival Village one will be near Somerset Circle.
-
Carnival Village two will be in the Green Point traffic department's parking lot.
In the village, you'll find:
-
Live acts between 3pm - 6pm
-
A live DJ between 9pm - 11.30pm
-
Food vendors
-
Bars
5) Be aware of road closures
For a detailed list of road closures, click here.
Excited yet?
Here's to celebrating our city's diversity in all its Afr'energy glory!
This article first appeared on KFM : 5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival
Source : Press Release
