What's the ‘passport bro’ phenomenon and why is it gaining traction?

According to Nhlapo, “passport bros” is a phenomenon that has been around for decades, it has simply had many names.

This specific term was dubbed by social media.

It describes men who look for romantic relationships or marriages with women from other countries as they are unable to fund suitable matches in their own countries.

This is generally the case with men who are well established in developed countries, moving to developing countries to find women who are more of their calibre and have similar values to them. Nthabiseng Nhlapo, Editor - Relationships and Wellness at News24.

She adds that there are cases where people genuinely fall in love, while others specifically target foreign women as a play for power.

A recent study by the National Library of Medicine in the US averaged the age gap of cross-boarder marriages at seven years.

Nhlapo says that in developed countries, there is a more prominent feminist movement present where women are finding their voices and many are opting to remain single instead of dealing with the added labour that comes with a relationship or marriage.

This has resulted in the “passport bros” phenomenon gaining traction; men are finding women who are more likely to fit their narrative from developing country’s where these movements may not be as present.

Women [from developed countries] do sometimes come across as combative, but you have to realise that it is a necessity. Nthabiseng Nhlapo, Editor - Relationships and Wellness at News24.

Women do a lot of unpaid labour; so if you are married, in most instances, both [men and women] will go to work, but when she comes home she has to worry about homework for the kids, whether or not the house is clean… so there is an imbalance there. Nthabiseng Nhlapo, Editor - Relationships and Wellness at News24.

She notes there is nothing wrong with this, as long as there is consent and a balance of power.

And not because I [the immigrant woman] feel like in order for to get citizenship in another better country and secure my children’s future, I need to trade my youth or I need to trade my happiness for it. Nthabiseng Nhlapo, Editor - Relationships and Wellness at News24.

