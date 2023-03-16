[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit





Watch the video (scroll down for quotes from it):

I find the EFF's leadership insincere and often deliberately inflammatory. Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk

© maticsandra/123rf.com

I support mass action, a national strike across political party lines... across class lines, I think that's important. Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk

But if there is disruption and there is violence, then the common law must take its course... Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town - CapeTalk

In another interview, Kiewit speaks with Mbulelo Magwala (EFF WC Provincial Secretary) about the DA’s announcement that it would be filing an interdict forcing the EFF to hold a peaceful National Shut Down on Monday: