'We want to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans' - DA spokesperson

The EFF have planned a nationwide shutdown on 20 March .

Malatsi says they are aiming to protect the rights of those who do not want to participate.

FILE: DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi. Picture: @SollyMalatsi/Twitter.

The EFF has planned a national shutdown and mass protest for 20 March, to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and to end loadshedding.

The DA filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court to interdict the EFF, to retract any letters with inflammatory language, demanding that businesses close.

Malatsi says this interdict is not to stop the protest, but rather to protect the rights of those who do not want to join, so they can continue to work safely.

Our key interest here is to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans who want to continue with their normal lives on 20 March. Solly Malatsi, DA National Spokesperson

He says that while everyone can enjoy the right to protest, that right must not infringe on the rights of others.

Malatsi adds that this national shutdown has the potential to have massive consequences across the country which is why they felt the need to intervene in some way.

