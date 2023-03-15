'We want to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans' - DA spokesperson
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Solly Malatsi, DA national spokesperson.
-
The EFF have planned a nationwide shutdown on 20 March.
-
Malatsi says they are aiming to protect the rights of those who do not want to participate.
The EFF has planned a national shutdown and mass protest for 20 March, to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and to end loadshedding.
The DA filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court to interdict the EFF, to retract any letters with inflammatory language, demanding that businesses close.
Malatsi says this interdict is not to stop the protest, but rather to protect the rights of those who do not want to join, so they can continue to work safely.
Our key interest here is to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans who want to continue with their normal lives on 20 March.Solly Malatsi, DA National Spokesperson
He says that while everyone can enjoy the right to protest, that right must not infringe on the rights of others.
Malatsi adds that this national shutdown has the potential to have massive consequences across the country which is why they felt the need to intervene in some way.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We want to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans' - DA spokesperson
Source : @SollyMalatsi/Twitter
More from Local
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case
Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.Read More
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.Read More
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More