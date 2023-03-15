Milnerton stench: 'It's so embarassing, I've stopped inviting friends over'
Clarence Ford interviews Caroline Marx, a Milnerton resident and admin of RethinkTheStink Facebook group.
- Milnerton residents claim that the City of Cape Town isn't being transparent about pollution test results
- The stench is unbearable and it's affecting resident's health
- The City needs to upgrade Potsdam Water Waste Works immediately
On Monday, the city held a meeting with residents to discuss their plans to decrease the foul smell from the lagoon.
Marx weighs in:
- The area has been dealing with pollution for the past 10 years
- It was only up until 2019 that the smell became apparent
- The stench burns residents' noses, eyes and has even woken Marx up at night
- The smell has become so bad that she no longer invites friends over, because the smell is 'embarrassing'
- The answers provided in the meeting were 'disappointing' as there were only long-term plans provided
- For two years, locals have been doing independent testing, but stopped when their results and city's matched
- Locals started retesting when what they were being told and the tests results were not reflecting what they were seeing on the ground
- Additionally, effluent tested showed an E. coli count of over two million – it should be less than 1 000
- Potsdam Water Waste Works needs to be updated, however, the city keeps extending the deadline – they have received an additional two-year extension
While the mayor has been committed to complete transparency, their officials seem to be less comfortable with transparency, says Marx.
She adds, that allowing plants to continue to discharging unsafe effluent is 'sustained long-term violence' being committed to the livelihoods of those in the area.
We were experiencing these horrible smells. We could visually see the pollution and yet the city said there were no problems.Caroline Marx, Milnerton Resident And Admin – RethinkTheStink Facebook group
We need to act now to prevent a repetition of this absolute environmental disaster in other areas.Caroline Marx, Milnerton Resident And Admin – RethinkTheStink Facebook group
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/milnertoncentral/photos/2727608387500456
