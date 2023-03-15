The Midday Report Express: EFF national shutdown plan draws opposition





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plan for a national shutdown planned for next Monday, 20 March, is the lead story on The Midday Report today.

The protest is meant to draw attention to everything wrong in the nation at the moment, but EFF leader, Julius Malema, is specifically highlighting two points: A call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and that electricity be restored to the country.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) have sought legal recourse to have the protests cancelled and a number of other parties, including ActionSA, have also voiced opposition to the national shutdown.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng chairperson.

Our position is that political demonstration, protest is not illegal in this country. It's a constitutional right that everyone has, but it must be done within the ambit of the law. Funzi Ngobeni, Chairperson - ActionSA Gauteng

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has taken the stand at the Section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The ANC will be holding the Tshwane People’s March, this is to look at what they call mismanagement and service delivery failures in the capital city.

