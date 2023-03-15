World Consumer Rights Day: 10 highlights from our consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler





Consumer rights matter and if you have missed the fabulous conversations with our consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler, here are some highlights.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler about what rights we as consumers have when it comes to deposits and refunds at educational institutions. Are they actually allowed to make a deposit non-refundable?

Biometrics have become increasingly common in our world, but sometimes all the layers of authentication can seem inconvenient.

However, taking advantage of all security measures available to you can save you the headache and wallet-ache of a fraud case.

With the frequent loadshedding that does not seem to be going anywhere, Knowler offers insight into why your milk might not be lasting and what you can do about it.

Why did one consumer find the lid of her toilet’s cistern flying off when she tried to flush? It turns out the recent water cuts had some unexpected consequences.

Picture: © devin_pavel/123rf.com

Many motorists know the risks of remote signal jamming and how this new technology exposes you to the dangers of theft.

In these cases, an insurer might not cover your losses as it is your responsibility to ensure your car is locked. So what do you need to know about this threat?

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wendy Knowler for everything you need to know about binding contracts and consequences, especially for something like buying a car.

Around five years ago we saw a deadly listeriosis outbreak, with 218 people in South Africa dying from this food-borne disease.

Now years later, what has happened with compensation for the affected families? Skip to 06:40 to hear Knowler talk about the topic.

Loadshedding has led to a surge of insurance claims, so how protected are we in the event of a total grid collapse. Skip to 22:31 to hear from our consumer ninja.

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

A visitor to a Sun International hotel raised an issue with Wendy Knowler after having to pay much more for his booking than he thought and ended up exposing a loophole in the whole booking system.

From 25:17 Knowler tells consumers exactly what they need to know about entering or upgrading a cellphone contract, especially if you are doing this over the phone.