American drone crashes into the Black Sea after incident with Russian jets
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
-
Russian jets intercepted the American drone over the Black Sea
-
The US says this was ‘unprofessional’ from Russia
-
The Russian ambassador to America called the incident a ‘provocation’
The American military had to crash one of their own drones into the sea after it was intercepted by two Russian Jets.
The incident happened somewhere near Crimea and it appears that the Russian jets had dumped fuel on the drone and it lost control and was forced to crash.
Nobody said exactly what the American drone was doing or the precise nature of the incident.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The US European command has said this crash was a result of an unprofessional act by the Russians.
However, the Russian ambassador to America referred to the incident as a provocation.
Somebody might be provoking someone, but we are not quite sure what way round.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Gilchrist says that while all the details of the incident are not entirely clear, it does seem a bit scary to see an America vs Russia situation like this.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from World
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.Read More
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.Read More
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave
Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited South African journalists present at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.Read More
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail
A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours at the Warsaw Chopin Airport and barred from flying over Hungarian airspace to reach him in Russia.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More