American drone crashes into the Black Sea after incident with Russian jets





Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Russian jets intercepted the American drone over the Black Sea

The US says this was ‘unprofessional’ from Russia

The Russian ambassador to America called the incident a ‘provocation’

The American military had to crash one of their own drones into the sea after it was intercepted by two Russian Jets.

The incident happened somewhere near Crimea and it appears that the Russian jets had dumped fuel on the drone and it lost control and was forced to crash.

Nobody said exactly what the American drone was doing or the precise nature of the incident. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The US European command has said this crash was a result of an unprofessional act by the Russians.

However, the Russian ambassador to America referred to the incident as a provocation.

© budastock/123rf.com

Somebody might be provoking someone, but we are not quite sure what way round. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gilchrist says that while all the details of the incident are not entirely clear, it does seem a bit scary to see an America vs Russia situation like this.

