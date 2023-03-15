



Mike Fannin, financial advisor from Carrick Wealth shares how financial education and wellness can improve your overall physical health and wellness with resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen and Africa Melane.

Van der Westhuizen says research shows...

Participants who completed a financial success programme had significantly reduced financial strain, they had the understanding of putting financial goals together, writing a budget as well as saving money, paying bills on time... This also had a reduction in medical care and a decreased rate in smoking. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

Fannin says there's a definite link between financial literary and your health and wellness.

Fannin adds that research shows:

• The benefits of financial literacy include reduced stress, improved economic status and better overall health

• Better financial literacy decreases bad habits like smoking or drinking, typically brought on by stress

• It's best to invest in a financial advisor or attend financial literacy courses to understand your finances and reap the financial and wellness rewards

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Being financially educated can improve your health'