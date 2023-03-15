Paris strikes leave streets covered in garbage
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
-
Municipal workers have been striking over a proposed change to the retirement age
-
There are reportedly over 5 000 tonnes of garbage in the streets
-
Parisians have been complaining about the smell and the pests
In roughly half of Paris the bins are overflowing as waste collectors have been on strike.
The workers are striking over the countries plan to change the age of retirement.
France wants to increase the retirement age for state pensions from 62 to 64.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It is estimated that there are almost 5 500 tonnes of uncollected rubbish piling on the streets of Paris.
In addition to this, the dump sites and treatment centres have been blockaded.
It is like a scene in les Misérables… only more miserable.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Parisians are reportedly complaining about the sight and smell, as well as the pests that the rubbish is attracting.
The strike is not only in Paris - Nantes, Rennes and Le Havre also being subjected to piling up garbage.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 03:30.
