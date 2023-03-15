Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a client who had an insurance policy 'imposed' by his financing bank.
- You might think your vehicle payment instalments have gone up due to interest rates, meanwhile you're paying for an insurance premium
- Check, check and check again if you're not sure what's happening with your debit orders
You could be paying double car insurance without realising it, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Vehicle and Asset Financing (VAF) rules require a customer to take comprehensive insurance and provide proof to the financer of the vehicle purchase.
When proof is not provided the financer will arrange the required insurance and disclose this to the customer.
Knowler follows up on the horror story of a client who took out his own insurance and ended up with a complete mess, at least partly due to miscommunication.
Sibu only discovered his double payment when he enquired about increasing his car instalment with the financing bank, thanks to a new job and higher salary.
That’s when I found out that I’ve been paying a R1 516 premium monthly to Hollard for car insurance, on top of a premium to an insurer of my choice.Sibu, Client
These "extra" premiums amounted to R72 000!
How would you not pick up on this by checking your bank statements?
Knowler says it's entirely possible because banks bundle the insurance premium - which goes to their insurance partner - with the car repayment.
As the amount increases with interest rate changes, you may well not notice.
Sibu told them in May that he wanted to pay a higher amount every month and in June the amount went up, so that was no red flag for himWendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Trouble is the extra payment to settle his debt faster - and ensure he paid less interest - was paying for an insurance policy he didn’t want or need.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Scroll up to hear the details of this cautionary tale in the audio
