'Muted growth' for property giant Growthpoint, but power cuts spur office demand





- Growthpoint Properties has reported slight growth for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

- Total property assets amount to just over R174 billion, a 2.0% increase from the previous period

- Growthpoint is SA's biggest property company (it owns half of the V&A Waterfront) and also has a big international portfolio

Growthpoint Properties has reported slight growth for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Total property assets amount to R174.1 billion, a 2.0% increase from R170.8 billion in the previous period.

Growthpoint is South Africa's biggest property company (it owns half of the V&A Waterfront) and also has a big international portfolio.

The real estate investment trust delivered a 4.6% increase in half-year dividend per share to 64.3c per share.

Distributable income per share (DIPS) rose 1.3% to 77.9c per share.

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Image: Jeff Ayliffe/Eyewitness News

Group CEO Norbert Sasse attributes this "defensive performance" to excellent results from Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ), improved letting and reduced vacancy in the South African portfolio.

He also cited Growthpoint Investment Partners’ ongoing attraction of quality co-investors.

Considering another exceedingly challenging period, these results reflect the strength and diversification of our businesses and the quality of our earnings. Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Bruce Whitfield interviews Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties South Africa.

Commenting on the ongoing burden of loadshedding, de Klerk says Growthpoint is relatively well covered in terms of generators in the big local shopping centres.

The Group is trying to to roll out increased generation **"as quickly as we can". **

Ultimately, the environment that we're operating in is quite a bit better than what we experienced two years ago [with COVID]... If you're coming off a low base things do look a bit better. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa

We've got 275 basis points or 2.75% higher interest rates, and you add that to our R47 million bill for diesel fuel and another R22 million at the V&A... Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa

Aside from this added spend, de Klerk says Growthpoint are delighted with their results which show as he describes it, "muted growth".

The electricity crisis is actually benefiting the office rental scenario he adds.

We're seeing quite a lot of demand coming back into the space from smaller tenants... Vacancies have sort of stabilised now and hopefully will start improving. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa

The myth that offices won't exist in future is, I think, exactly that. Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview