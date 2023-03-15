'Muted growth' for property giant Growthpoint, but power cuts spur office demand
- Growthpoint Properties has reported slight growth for the half-year ended 31 December 2021
- Total property assets amount to just over R174 billion, a 2.0% increase from the previous period
- Growthpoint is SA's biggest property company (it owns half of the V&A Waterfront) and also has a big international portfolio
Growthpoint Properties has reported slight growth for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Total property assets amount to R174.1 billion, a 2.0% increase from R170.8 billion in the previous period.
Growthpoint is South Africa's biggest property company (it owns half of the V&A Waterfront) and also has a big international portfolio.
The real estate investment trust delivered a 4.6% increase in half-year dividend per share to 64.3c per share.
Distributable income per share (DIPS) rose 1.3% to 77.9c per share.
Group CEO Norbert Sasse attributes this "defensive performance" to excellent results from Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ), improved letting and reduced vacancy in the South African portfolio.
He also cited Growthpoint Investment Partners’ ongoing attraction of quality co-investors.
Considering another exceedingly challenging period, these results reflect the strength and diversification of our businesses and the quality of our earnings.Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties
Bruce Whitfield interviews Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties South Africa.
Commenting on the ongoing burden of loadshedding, de Klerk says Growthpoint is relatively well covered in terms of generators in the big local shopping centres.
The Group is trying to to roll out increased generation **"as quickly as we can". **
Ultimately, the environment that we're operating in is quite a bit better than what we experienced two years ago [with COVID]... If you're coming off a low base things do look a bit better.Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa
We've got 275 basis points or 2.75% higher interest rates, and you add that to our R47 million bill for diesel fuel and another R22 million at the V&A...Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa
Aside from this added spend, de Klerk says Growthpoint are delighted with their results which show as he describes it, "muted growth".
The electricity crisis is actually benefiting the office rental scenario he adds.
We're seeing quite a lot of demand coming back into the space from smaller tenants... Vacancies have sort of stabilised now and hopefully will start improving.Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa
The myth that offices won't exist in future is, I think, exactly that.Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties South Africa
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career
Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.Read More
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?
With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.Read More
WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract
Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.Read More
US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks
U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
More from Local
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case
Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.Read More
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.Read More
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More