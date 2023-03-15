Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
'Blood bath' on global markets amid renewed fears of a banking crisis

15 March 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Credit Suisse
banks
stock markets
dow jones
Global stock markets

There was mayhem on stock markets around the world on Wednesday in the aftermath of America's Silicon Valley Bank collapse and a huge drop in the value of Credit Suisse.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer at global wealth management business the Credo Group.

- 2023 gains were wiped out on markets across the world on Wednesday as worries persisted over cracks in global banks

- The carnage comes in the aftermath America's Silicon Valley Bank collapse last week and a huge drop in the value of Switzerland's once-powerful Credit Suisse

Headlines around the world spoke of a "blood bath" on stock markets on Wednesday as worries persisted over cracks in banks.

The mayhem came in the aftermath of last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the effects of which the US government tried to contain with speedy intervention.

Now, a big drop in the value of shares in Credit Suisse indicates the level of fear in global markets.

© moodboard/123rf.com
© moodboard/123rf.com

While the Swiss bank may be a shadow of its former powerful self after historic problems already cut it down, markets still went into a nosedive.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, the Credo Group's Deon Gouws explains why.

Gouws is Chief Investment Officer at the global wealth management business.

The issues are certainly not the same as we saw in the States with Silicon Valley and others over the weekend, but because of the timing of the most recent news flow... in the case of Credit Suisse I think the market just reacts a lot more unfavourably than it might have done at a different point in time.

Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer - Credo Group

Looking now, the price is down about 22.5% for the day. I think if we saw the same news flow we saw today two weeks ago it would have still been down, but it may not have been double figures. The problems have been around a long time...

Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer - Credo Group

Gouws says he would like to believe that markets will calm as they begin to realise Credit Suisse is not going to lead to a contagion in Europe, as was the fear with SVB in the US.

However at a time like this when one sees banks fail, people just take a magnifying glass to all other banks he comments.

There is a contagion effect that is taking hold of the market but hopefully once these specific banks have been anlysed and the problems isolated, things will settle down and the crisis will go away.

Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer - Credo Group

Gouws also comments on the interest rate decision looming in the US next week, considering a softening in inflation and the SVB debacle.

RELATED: Will US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?

I certainly don't think we're going to see interest rates going much higher in the short term. We may even have seen the last hike if you see the consensus as per the forward curve today.l

Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer - Credo Group

I think we'll only see the hiking cycle continue if we can really say that we fully put what seems to be a potential crisis today, behind us... and, as Warren Buffett said, a cockroach is never alone in the kitchen...

Deon Gouws, Chief Investment Officer - Credo Group

Scroll up to listen to Gouws' analysis




