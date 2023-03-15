Cape Town on track to protect residents from first 4 stages of loadshedding





Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town.

The first two phases of the procurement has been completed

The third phase is expected to rollout on 29 March

City is on track to protect the city from four stages of loadshedding

The aim of the three-phase procurement is to provide protection from the first four stages of Eskom's loadshedding within three years.

Hill-Lewis says that the final stage of procurement, which is in the form of a detachable energy tender, is expected to yield around 500MW for the City's grid.

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

This phase will be the main effort in protecting the city from loadshedding, says Hill-Lewis.

He adds that this tender will be going out to the public on 29 March.

The city has taken time to carefully plan the three-phase plan, to save time later on should there be possible appeals or disputes, says Hill-Lewis.

In each of our procurements, we're on track. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

