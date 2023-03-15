Cape Town on track to protect residents from first 4 stages of loadshedding
Clarence Ford interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town.
- The first two phases of the procurement has been completed
- The third phase is expected to rollout on 29 March
- City is on track to protect the city from four stages of loadshedding
The aim of the three-phase procurement is to provide protection from the first four stages of Eskom's loadshedding within three years.
Hill-Lewis says that the final stage of procurement, which is in the form of a detachable energy tender, is expected to yield around 500MW for the City's grid.
This phase will be the main effort in protecting the city from loadshedding, says Hill-Lewis.
He adds that this tender will be going out to the public on 29 March.
The city has taken time to carefully plan the three-phase plan, to save time later on should there be possible appeals or disputes, says Hill-Lewis.
In each of our procurements, we're on track.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
