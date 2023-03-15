[WARNING] Some Gizzu Portable Power Stations recalled for potential fire risk





Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Distributor, Syntech, has received reports of batteries overheating

Syntech announced a voluntary recall of the 500Wh and 300Wh Gizzu Portable Power Stations

If your product has been impacted, you can be refunded or have your device replaced

As a way to deal with loadshedding, many South Africans have turned to alternative energy sources to keep devices going during loadshedding.

A popular device that's been used is the Gizzu Portable Power Station.

Recently, the 500Wh and 300Wh version has been recalled after Syntech received complaints of batteries overheating, which poses as a fire risk.

1/5. Voluntary Recall of limited number of GIZZU 500Wh and 300Wh Portable Power Stations.



In the past few days, we have received reports of a small number of GIZZU 300Wh and 500Wh Portable Power Stations which have overheated while charging, posing a potential fire risk. pic.twitter.com/vtsJtlZh2t ' Syntech (@SyntechSA) March 13, 2023

2/5. Our investigation confirmed a temporary battery manufacturing flaw which may have affected a small number of units manufactured between 1 Nov-31 Dec 2022. It is important to note that if your device is impacted, you can have your device replaced or refunded. ' Syntech (@SyntechSA) March 13, 2023

The director of Syntech, Ryan Martin, told Knowler that the only products that have been recalled are those that were manufactured between 1 November and 31 December 2022 – roughly 3 500.

Knowler adds that retailers are aware of the recall and have removed the item from their shelves.

Yesterday, there was still one [on Takealot] that may or may not have been part of that batch on sale, but it's gone this morning. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Syntech has created a website where customers are able to type in the serial number of their devices to see if it's part of the batch that has a manufacturing flaw.

Depending on the outcome, customers will be given the opportunity to either replace the product or get a refund.

Martin told Knowler that so far, there have been more replacements than refunds, which Hudson describes as a 'high level of confidence' in the product.

To check if your product is part of the recalled batch, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.