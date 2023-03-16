How the 'MILF' has become entrenched in popular culture since its debut in 1999

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions! Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children’s Choir. 25 June 2023 12:49 PM
Nominate a teacher for a national award Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open. 25 June 2023 12:30 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

How the 'MILF' has become entrenched in popular culture since its debut in 1999

16 March 2023 7:31 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet

Jennifer Coolidge ('Stifler's mom' in the comedy film franchise American Pie) is credited as the original MILF.

John Maytham interviews Laura Minor, a lecturer in Television Studies at the University of Salford, about an article she wrote for The Conversation, "The 'milf': a brief cultural history, from Mrs Robinson to Stifler’s mom".

  • The acronym MILF was first used in the 1999 film, American Pie

  • The term was used to describe the character 'Stifler's mom', portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge

  • MILF continues to be used in pop culture to refer to a sexually attractive woman who has children

The character of 'Stifler's mom', portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge in the comedy film franchise American Pie, led to the creation of the acronym 'MILF'.

A 'MILF' is described as a sexually attractive woman who has children or is in early middle age, with the acronym meaning 'Mother I'd Like to F***k'.

American Pie was released in 1999, but the movie remains an icon of pop culture and is often referenced, almost 25 years after its release.

Actor Jennifer Coolidge portrayed the character of 'Stiflers Mom', in the comedy film franchise, American Pie. Image: Wikimedia Commons, by Thibault from Paris, France.
Actor Jennifer Coolidge portrayed the character of 'Stiflers Mom', in the comedy film franchise, American Pie. Image: Wikimedia Commons, by Thibault from Paris, France.

Since 1999, the concept of a 'MILF' has mushroomed into an industry in its own right, from reality shows to pornographic films.

A new reality show, entitled 'Milf Manor', began airing this year in which single women between 40 and 60 seek love with single men in their 20s while staying in a beautiful retreat in Mexico.

But 25 years later, with the rise of the 'Me Too Movement' and other women's rights campaigns, how appropriate are terms such as 'MILF', a word that confines a woman as a sexual being who exists for the pleasure of younger men?

Minor says it would be ideal if such words were removed from our vocabulary.

It's a very old concept, and yet we have so many new terms for it. It's not just MILF, it's cougar or puma... and I feel like these are all ways to define and box in women.

Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

It's either used for humour; or for comedy quite a lot. It can also be used disparagingly as a negative term.

Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

Doing away with these terms would be ideal, because we're positively and negatively describing genders, and there's no need for this, especially in modern culture.

Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.




16 March 2023 7:31 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet

Trending

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Concerned SAMA hopes for substantial govt engagement before NHI implementation

25 June 2023 3:58 PM

R12 million drug bust at Port of Ngqura in EC

25 June 2023 3:47 PM

Brink hopes no-confidence motion against Ndzwanana doesn't cause instability

25 June 2023 3:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA