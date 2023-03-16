How the 'MILF' has become entrenched in popular culture since its debut in 1999





John Maytham interviews Laura Minor, a lecturer in Television Studies at the University of Salford, about an article she wrote for The Conversation, "The 'milf': a brief cultural history, from Mrs Robinson to Stifler’s mom".

The acronym MILF was first used in the 1999 film, American Pie

The term was used to describe the character 'Stifler's mom', portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge

MILF continues to be used in pop culture to refer to a sexually attractive woman who has children

The character of 'Stifler's mom', portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge in the comedy film franchise American Pie, led to the creation of the acronym 'MILF'.

A 'MILF' is described as a sexually attractive woman who has children or is in early middle age, with the acronym meaning 'Mother I'd Like to F***k'.

American Pie was released in 1999, but the movie remains an icon of pop culture and is often referenced, almost 25 years after its release.

Actor Jennifer Coolidge portrayed the character of 'Stiflers Mom', in the comedy film franchise, American Pie. Image: Wikimedia Commons, by Thibault from Paris, France.

Since 1999, the concept of a 'MILF' has mushroomed into an industry in its own right, from reality shows to pornographic films.

A new reality show, entitled 'Milf Manor', began airing this year in which single women between 40 and 60 seek love with single men in their 20s while staying in a beautiful retreat in Mexico.

But 25 years later, with the rise of the 'Me Too Movement' and other women's rights campaigns, how appropriate are terms such as 'MILF', a word that confines a woman as a sexual being who exists for the pleasure of younger men?

Minor says it would be ideal if such words were removed from our vocabulary.

It's a very old concept, and yet we have so many new terms for it. It's not just MILF, it's cougar or puma... and I feel like these are all ways to define and box in women. Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

It's either used for humour; or for comedy quite a lot. It can also be used disparagingly as a negative term. Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

Doing away with these terms would be ideal, because we're positively and negatively describing genders, and there's no need for this, especially in modern culture. Laura Minor, lecturer in Television Studies - University of Salford

