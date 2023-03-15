'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes
Newly appointed Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA, Victor Gomes says the implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in local football is a priority of the committee.
The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed to his current position last month.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gomes says there are many factors that he and the committee are considering when it comes to getting the video refereeing system in South Africa.
He added that they are laying the groundwork for it to be implemented in the game.
We need the training first of all. There is a 32 page document for the requirements of VAR. We are busy with the budgets for VAR and we are going through the document. Every game needs to be treated as if it is going to be televised. It’s not fair to have the televised games with VAR and the others not. .Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA
We need to check each stadium and it’s something that doesn’t happen overnight. We need to look at where the central hub is going to be that all the feeds go to. There is consultation with other FA’s that have implemented this but it’s not a simple process at all.Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA
Away from the VAR debate, Gomes added that they looking into a rehabilitation program for referees rather than suspending them if they have a poor performance.
The referee will officiate at a lower level, go through online tests and redo a physical test so that after he has completed those things he is a better ref than if he was suspended. We need to look at professionalising refs and it all comes down to budget. We are focusing on VAR at the moment.Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA
Watch below for the full interview with Victor Gomes:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes
More from Sport
SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Jon Patricios, a concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre.Read More
Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again
Robert Marawa interviews Mziwakhe Nkosi.Read More
Why the PSL banned Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches
Robert Marawa interviews PSL COO, Ronnie Schloss.Read More
'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho
Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.Read More
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach
Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 for the very first time.Read More
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi
Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi.Read More
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.Read More
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story
Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.Read More
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena
Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv Premiership. league.Read More