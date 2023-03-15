'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes





Newly appointed Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA, Victor Gomes says the implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in local football is a priority of the committee.

The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed to his current position last month.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gomes says there are many factors that he and the committee are considering when it comes to getting the video refereeing system in South Africa.

He added that they are laying the groundwork for it to be implemented in the game.

We need the training first of all. There is a 32 page document for the requirements of VAR. We are busy with the budgets for VAR and we are going through the document. Every game needs to be treated as if it is going to be televised. It’s not fair to have the televised games with VAR and the others not. . Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA

We need to check each stadium and it’s something that doesn’t happen overnight. We need to look at where the central hub is going to be that all the feeds go to. There is consultation with other FA’s that have implemented this but it’s not a simple process at all. Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA

Away from the VAR debate, Gomes added that they looking into a rehabilitation program for referees rather than suspending them if they have a poor performance.

The referee will officiate at a lower level, go through online tests and redo a physical test so that after he has completed those things he is a better ref than if he was suspended. We need to look at professionalising refs and it all comes down to budget. We are focusing on VAR at the moment. Victor Gomes, Chairperson of the National Referees Committee - SAFA

Watch below for the full interview with Victor Gomes:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes