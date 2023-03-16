Healthcare workers set to return to work following end to Nehawu strike
JOHANNESBURG - Public servants in the healthcare sector are expected to return to work Thursday morning, after tumultuous protests.
Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) downed tools in a bid to force government back to the negotiating table over the 2022/23 financial year.
This was despite government implementing a 3% wage increase almost half-a-year ago.
WC Nehawu to respect court order interdicting essential workers from striking
The strike action that brought health services to a standstill was now over, after government agreed to review some of 2022's demands during the 2023/ 24 wage negotiations, currently underway at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).
It was also believed that the settlement agreement would allow for negotiations for a minimum service level agreement for essential service workers within 6 months.
Govt confirms signing of settlement agreement to end Nehawu strike
This would see a set of conditions and provisions under which essential service workers could strike.
The Department of Public Service and Administration also confirmed the signing of a settlement agreement, adding government remained committed to the bargaining process.
Other unions expected to call off on strike action included the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), as well as the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the South African Policing Union (Sapu).
This article first appeared on EWN : Healthcare workers set to return to work following end to Nehawu strike
