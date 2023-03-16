Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police

16 March 2023 7:14 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Malema urged EFF members to defend themselves should law enforcement officials mete out brutality.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema - has warned law enforcement officials not to intimidate anyone who will be participating in their national shutdown protest next Monday.

Malema said that he has received information that police have been given instructions to be heavy-handed on Monday.

He was speaking during a media briefing yesterday at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

READ: Malema asks small business owners to close their shops and joint EFF's shutdown

Malema said that the right to protest is important and protected right under the Constitution.

"Fighters defend yourself," said Malema adding that members should respond doubly to any heavy-handedness. "Show them what you can do. We are not going to give the other side. We're coming in peace; we're not fighting anyone but don't try us."

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the national joint operational and intelligence structure is on high alert for any signs of unrest on the day of the planned EFF protest.

"We will not tolerate any lawlessness and any act of criminality if people are found to be looting, if people are found to be distracting any property whether be it private or public property. They will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law."


This article first appeared on EWN : National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police




