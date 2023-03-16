Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
UK woman falls down 3 metre sinkhole

16 March 2023 11:58 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
United Kingdom
Sinkhole
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

- A UK woman fell into a deep hole while getting out of a car in Watford, Hertfordshire. - She mistook the three metre sinkhole for a small puddle.

Laura Gerber after she was rescued from the sinkhole (Picture: Facebook / Laura Gerber)
Laura Gerber after she was rescued from the sinkhole (Picture: Facebook / Laura Gerber)

The woman named Laura Gerber shared her frightening experience on Facebook, saying, "I stepped backwards to let someone else out of the car and dropped straight into a sinkhole. I hit my back on the way down and massively injured myself."

The murky sinkhole filled with sewage water (Picture: Facebook / Laura Gerber)
The murky sinkhole filled with sewage water (Picture: Facebook / Laura Gerber)

Taking a positive view of the incident, Gerber expressed gratitude that it was she who fell into the hole rather than a weaker person, saying, "This could’ve been a child, a car, the elderly, literally anyone."

Her boyfriend, Jason Topping, who witnessed the incident told the Watford Observer: "Her whole head went under and she swallowed sewage water."

Since the incident, Gerber's health has taken a bit of a downward turn. Having been submerged in sewage water, she's since struggled to keep down food and has sought medical assistance.

I was just thinking about how we all complain here, but that municipality of that area, like, why? Why would that even happen? And it was really not a very big hole and I can understand how, when you step back, in the middle night, you wouldn't see it?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Gerber released the post on Facebook hoping to draw the awareness of municipal authorities and to issue warning to fellow residents about the danger.

You can read her full post below:

Scroll up for full audio.




