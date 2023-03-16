Türkiye hit by devastating floods just weeks after deadly earthquakes
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Floods have hit Türkiye only five weeks after being devasted by earthquakes
-
At least 14 people have died
At least 14 people have died, with many others missing, after flooding in southeast Türkiye.
The floods have been caused by torrential rain, particularly in the hills and mountains, which swept through the cities of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman.
We are talking about a torrent of water through the streets, and cars getting pushed over.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
After the earthquakes earlier in the year, many people were left sleeping in containers or caravans, and these people are now again bearing the brunt.
I seem to remember something not dissimilar in Haiti after an earthquake there that killed a lot of people… they got some terrible storms that killed even more people.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Tens of thousands of people were killed and many more displaced after the massive earthquakes in Türkiye in February.
Turkey - The flood in #Şanlıurfa destroyed the Hilvan - Bozova road, at the point of Ördek village.#floods #Sanliurfa #Turkey #earthquake #sanliurfasel #Tsunami #Deprem pic.twitter.com/NIay53q18D' Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 16, 2023
Several killed and injured after Massive #floods hit #Sanliurfa, #Turkey -' Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 16, 2023
This is the same place that was hit by strong #earthquake in 6 Feb.#sanliurfasel #Tsunami #Deprem pic.twitter.com/YObRvQNy22
Listen to the interview for more.
