GOOD: 'Police raid on City of Cape Town office is no surprise'
Clarence Ford interviews Brett Herron, Secretary General of GOOD.
- On Wednesday, SAPS conducted a search and seizure operation at the City of Cape Town offices
- The search included the office of human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi
- The reasons for the search are still unknown
RELATED: Geordin Hill-Lewis waiting for info after City of CT mayco member office raid
Herron weighs in:
- This raid does not come as a surprise. There have been allegations of corruption in the City of Cape Town's housing department
- The City has done forensic investigations into a number of tenders. The findings are yet to be released
- Mayco members must have been aware that they were under investigation. They would've been given a search warrant prior to the raid that would've outlined the reasons for the investigation
It's as confusing and muddling to me as it is to anybody else, but not surprising.Brett Herron, Secretary General – Good Party
Yesterday could not have been a surprise.Brett Herron, Secretary General – Good Party
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27558373_cape-town-civic-centre-with-a-mandela-portrait-on-view.html?vti=lewybvhajidvxxjgue-1-5
