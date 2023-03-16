Argentine Peso is toast and Zimbawe-style hyperinflation is looming
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Argentina is recording inflation at 102.5%
-
Food prices rose by more than 10% in a month
Argentina’s inflation rate has risen to 102.5%.
Residents demand payment in US dollars and consumers require bags of Argentinian Pesos to pay for basic needs.
They are not quite in the same league as Zimbabwe where inflation is, I think, 270%.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The cost of living in the country is growing exponentially with food prices rising by 10% between January and February.
When inflation is essentially leading to 40% - 50 % price increases in just a few months; it really hits.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
While Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, right now nearly half of all countries have double-digit inflation rates.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Pexels
