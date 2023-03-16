Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far
Needless to say, no one loves chips as much as the man who found with R1.2 million worth of stolen Simba chips in Ekurhuleni.
The chips were in a truck that was recently hijacked and traced by metro police to an area near Benoni.
Police discovered boxes of chips, but the perpertrator couldn’t come up with an explanation.
In true Mzansi fashion, social media found the funny side of the 'chip heist'.
This is why big retailers don't have the salt and vinegar chips but bo my friends do 🤕' Malome Prince (@PrinceMalose) March 16, 2023
Eish. Self Simba chips word nie ontsien nie' Imago Dei (@JohanDavids) March 16, 2023
The Facebook comments on the original post did not disappoint.
Jan Wilkens: “I did not know packets of air can cost R1.2m.”
Rebecca Robyn: “My kinda heist, chips and maybe a Cadbury truck… I’d probably go to jail for that.”
Duncan Tlou: “The man was just trying to secure the bag.”
Emmanuel Maravenyika: “When the chips are down, call SAPS.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More