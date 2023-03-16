[Finance] Do you know your consumer rights if you're in debt? Here they are...
Africa Melane interviews Neil van der Walt, marketing manager and spokesperson at DebtSafe.
Wednesday was World Consumer Rights Day, a global event that aims at raising awareness about consumer rights and needs.
Knowing your rights as a consumer is important as it allows you to ensure that processes and protocols are correctly followed.
Van der Walt adds that through credit education, you're equipped with the skills needed when applying for credit and solutions for when you find yourself in debt.
If you find yourself in debt and in need of credit assistance, Van der Walt says that consumers have the right to apply for credit, however, they have the responsibility to be truthful in the disclosure of their information when applying for credit services.
If your credit application has been denied, it's within your consumer rights to be informed as to the reasons why you were declined, says Van der Walt.
He adds that by knowing why you have been declined will provide you with an understanding of your credit position.
If you're in a position where you're over indebted and without the financial means to settle your debt, you have the right to apply for a legal, registered and regulated process by the National Credit Act.
The processes include a debt review or debt counselling, says Van der Walt.
An educated consumer is a protected consumer.Neil van der Walt, Marketing Manager and Spokesperson – DebtSafe
