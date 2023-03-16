Rumours swirl (again) that Russian president Vladimir Putin is seriously ill





Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

There have been rumours about Putin’s supposed poor health for years

There are suspicions that he has cancer or Parkinson’s Disease

Questions about Putin's health are once again being raised after a video was posted of him meeting with the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, where he appeared to have a slight shake.

Filatova says that rumours surrounding Putin's health have been circulating for years.

The rumours have it that he has cancer or he has Parkinson’s... Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus - UKZN

Of late, people have noticed Putin walking strangely and grabbing the table when sitting.

His face also looks puffy.

Filatova says that Putin does have an issue with his spinal cord after falling off a horse a few years ago.

He has a massive team of doctors that accompanies him and he is reported to have had multiple visits from an oncologist in a short space of time.

