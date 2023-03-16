'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Ancilla Smith, CEO of Special Olympics South Africa.
The ‘Adopt an Athlete’ campaign launched by Special Olympics SA will support its athletes ahead of the 2023 World Summer Games in Germany this June.
This follows a successful stint at the previous games in Abu Dhabi where the team brought home 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.
The beauty of Special Olympics is that we always send the strongest team in their ability level. We are certainly looking and hoping to bring back an even bigger medal haul from Germany.Ancilla Smith, CEO - Special Olympics South Africa
The Special Olympics, unlike the well-known Olympic Games, is not only about what the athlete can achieve, but also what they have overcome to get to that point.
All the athletes have a disability, which would otherwise not allow them to participate in a sport, least of all on an international level.
Special Olympics is the only space where they are given any opportunities and the ability to go and represent the country on a global stage.Ancilla Smith, CEO - Special Olympics South Africa
Smith would like to call on South Africa and corporates to help the non-profit cover the costs involved for the upcoming games.
If you would like to find out how you can assist, visit the Special Olympics South African Back-A-Buddy page here.
If you would like to ‘Adopt an Athlete’, it will cost you about R40 000. For more details contact the Special Olympics South Africa office on 011 706 3323.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games
