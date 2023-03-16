[LISTEN] Help bring Easter joy
Clarence Ford speaks to Samantha De Paiva, marketing manager and Samantha York, finance manager of Tehillah Community Collaborative which was founded in 1996 by a nurse and apostle, Magda Kleyn with a simple goal 'to transform communities'.
Listen to their appeal for anyone to donate Easter eggs for the kids in the communities they serve:
The Tehillah community's latest project calls on the public to help provide 300 Easter eggs to share between the children at the crèche and frail care center, which the organisation serves.
We have children that don't celebrate it, that aren't able to obtain an Easter egg.Samantha De Paiva, Marketing Manager - Tehillah Community Collaborative
How can you help?
Donate as many Easter eggs as you can and drop them off at Primedia Broadcasting, Cape Town:
Somerset Square Highfield Road, Green Point 2nd Floor 8005
We'll get them to the community heroes at Tehillah!
Want to know more about the organisation?
On Tehillah's success, De Paiva has first-hand experience...
I am a rehabilitated drug addict with the help of sister Kleyn and everybody at Tehillah. The people that come from Tehillah has gained so much tools that you have to be able to go back and help again with that which you have been given.Samantha De Paiva, Marketing Manager - Tehillah Community Collaborative
De Paiva and York say that Tehillah Community Collaborative, which focuses on social, arts and culture, education and health upliftment, serves 13 areas within the broader Elsies Rivier area. The organisation has created a: • Creche for working parents and kids who rely on social grants • Substance abuse centre to deal with issues relating to crime and gender-based violence • Frail care centre dealing with people with a variety of challenges
Thank you for your life-changing and impactful work, Tehillah - here's to getting more Easter eggs than you bargained for!
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/eggs-easter-easter-eggs-spring-3216879/
More from Lifestyle
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?
In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.Read More
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’
Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.Read More
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'
Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry
Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.Read More
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.Read More
Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC
Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.Read More
Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'
Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.Read More
Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice
Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!Read More