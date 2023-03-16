[LISTEN] Help bring Easter joy





Clarence Ford speaks to Samantha De Paiva, marketing manager and Samantha York, finance manager of Tehillah Community Collaborative which was founded in 1996 by a nurse and apostle, Magda Kleyn with a simple goal 'to transform communities'.

Listen to their appeal for anyone to donate Easter eggs for the kids in the communities they serve:

The Tehillah community's latest project calls on the public to help provide 300 Easter eggs to share between the children at the crèche and frail care center, which the organisation serves.

We have children that don't celebrate it, that aren't able to obtain an Easter egg. Samantha De Paiva, Marketing Manager - Tehillah Community Collaborative

How can you help?

Donate as many Easter eggs as you can and drop them off at Primedia Broadcasting, Cape Town:

Somerset Square Highfield Road, Green Point 2nd Floor 8005

We'll get them to the community heroes at Tehillah!

Want to know more about the organisation?

On Tehillah's success, De Paiva has first-hand experience...

I am a rehabilitated drug addict with the help of sister Kleyn and everybody at Tehillah. The people that come from Tehillah has gained so much tools that you have to be able to go back and help again with that which you have been given. Samantha De Paiva, Marketing Manager - Tehillah Community Collaborative

De Paiva and York say that Tehillah Community Collaborative, which focuses on social, arts and culture, education and health upliftment, serves 13 areas within the broader Elsies Rivier area. The organisation has created a: • Creche for working parents and kids who rely on social grants • Substance abuse centre to deal with issues relating to crime and gender-based violence • Frail care centre dealing with people with a variety of challenges

Thank you for your life-changing and impactful work, Tehillah - here's to getting more Easter eggs than you bargained for!