[WATCH] Study finds that great apes are deliberately spinning to become dizzy





John Maytham interviews Dr Adriano Lameira, assistant professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Warwick.

Great apes are deliberately spinning to seek the sensation of dizziness

They found the spinning behaviour across all species of great apes

Locations where they observed the behaviour were in zoos, the few cases in the wild included gorillas

Lameira's research involves the study of primate behaviour in captivity and in the wild, with a particular interest in pushing forward our understanding of language, music and dance evolution.

Academics studied videos of gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans spinning themselves round and round to reach their conclusion.

The act of spinning hacks our sense of coordination and spatial awareness, says Lameira.

Similarly to humans taking substances associated with altering our experience at trance festivals for example, the spinning could possibly have the same effect on the animals.

He adds that it's not just about having fun, but in a climate where mental health is a top priority, dancing is a way to work through some of the issues, which are natural behaviours in human culture and history.

As most of the animals were kept in captivity in zoos, Lameira told BBC that there could be a link to mental health, as the primates they observed engaging in this behaviour were mostly captive individuals, who may be bored and trying to stimulate their senses in some way.

The behaviour doesn't really seem to match anything in the behavioural repertoire of great apes, yet at the same time it's so similar to the things that we universally know and have experienced. Dr Adriano Lameira, Psychology Department – University of Warwick

