[WATCH] Study finds that great apes are deliberately spinning to become dizzy

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. 21 June 2023 3:50 PM
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wedn... 21 June 2023 3:24 PM
View all Local
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
View all Politics
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Business
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans. 21 June 2023 2:23 PM
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together. 21 June 2023 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Study finds that great apes are deliberately spinning to become dizzy

16 March 2023 2:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Animals
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
primates
spinning
University of Warwick

The behaviour could provide clues as to why humans had evolved the desire to seek altered mental states, says professor.

John Maytham interviews Dr Adriano Lameira, assistant professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Warwick.

  • Great apes are deliberately spinning to seek the sensation of dizziness
  • They found the spinning behaviour across all species of great apes
  • Locations where they observed the behaviour were in zoos, the few cases in the wild included gorillas

Lameira's research involves the study of primate behaviour in captivity and in the wild, with a particular interest in pushing forward our understanding of language, music and dance evolution.

Academics studied videos of gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans spinning themselves round and round to reach their conclusion.

The act of spinning hacks our sense of coordination and spatial awareness, says Lameira.

Similarly to humans taking substances associated with altering our experience at trance festivals for example, the spinning could possibly have the same effect on the animals.

He adds that it's not just about having fun, but in a climate where mental health is a top priority, dancing is a way to work through some of the issues, which are natural behaviours in human culture and history.

As most of the animals were kept in captivity in zoos, Lameira told BBC that there could be a link to mental health, as the primates they observed engaging in this behaviour were mostly captive individuals, who may be bored and trying to stimulate their senses in some way.

The behaviour doesn't really seem to match anything in the behavioural repertoire of great apes, yet at the same time it's so similar to the things that we universally know and have experienced.

Dr Adriano Lameira, Psychology Department – University of Warwick

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




16 March 2023 2:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Animals
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
primates
spinning
University of Warwick

More from Lifestyle

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply?

21 June 2023 5:54 PM

In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Bindydad123 via Wikimedia Commons

Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’

21 June 2023 3:45 PM

Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sizokthola' presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture credit: Twitter

R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

21 June 2023 12:34 PM

Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from itckets.co.za

Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC

21 June 2023 11:19 AM

Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

21 June 2023 9:57 AM

Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi

21 June 2023 9:09 AM

It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

Politics

WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'

Local

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

Local Africa

EWN Highlights

After Presidency meeting, Diepsloot residents confident of Ramaphosa visit

21 June 2023 9:50 PM

CSIR urges agri, health sectors to note its El Nino findings

21 June 2023 9:18 PM

Corruption-accused attorney still working for Mpumalanga dept, court told

21 June 2023 9:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA