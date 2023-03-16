[WATCH]: Mom turns the tables after her toddler throws tantrum in shop
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What would you do if your child started demanding things that are out of your budget?
Well, one mother put her foot down and decided that she would no longer tolerate her kid's tantrums, and instead, threw her own tantrum. She decided to the throw herself on the floor and scream when her son wanted something from the shelves in the shop.
@thoanie9410 #Aj ♬ original sound - Ewa
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Mom turns the tables after her toddler throws tantrum in shop
