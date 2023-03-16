Municpalities AND the public have a role to play in managing water woes
Bongani Bingwa interviews Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
-
The water issues we are seeing are largely due to poor water management services says Mchunu
-
Mchunu says South Africans use more water per day than the global average
According to Mchunu the issue is not necessarily with the availability of water, but rather with water services struggling to deliver water to the public.
He says this is due to the deterioration of water management services by municipalities.
The problem has been the declining capacity to bring water to households.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
He adds that there is a significant problem with water being lost, largely due to poor infrastructure.
He says that at this stage the situation is not completely dire, but it is something they are continuing to monitor and address to ensure water security.
In addition to the existing strain, Mchunu says South Africans use significantly more water per day per capita than the global average.
We have got to manage our water consumption… If we do not tackle this, it would mean that we are reckless.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
Mchunu says they are working with water service authorities throughout the country to ensure that water is managed in accordance with the Constitution, which says everyone has a right to clean water.
The public has a major role to play as well, but on the managerial side we definitely have to look this in the eye and tackle it and that is what we have begun to do.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Municpalities AND the public have a role to play in managing water woes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41381624_water-loss-from-rubber-line-tube-bad-pipe-connection-pipe-leak-.html?vti=nn2tod5ra58b0lp6j6-1-47
More from Local
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More
Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances
The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.Read More
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources
Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread
Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.Read More
WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'
The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.Read More
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill
On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.Read More
From level 6 to (almost) niks: 'Weather and no maintenance' reduces loadshedding
Energy analyst, Clyde Mallinson explains the two main reasons for loadshedding stage reductions.Read More