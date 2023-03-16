[WATCH]: Homeowner busted over unpaid fees
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of a homeowner getting busted after hiding from her housing association for outstanding fees went viral.
In the video, the board member struggled to find the owner until she used the backdoor of the house to and found her watching TV.
Oh no ma’am. She tried it with the right one. pic.twitter.com/DFMu9oLdN3' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 13, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Homeowner busted over unpaid fees
