'I blamed myself.' Brooke Shields details sexual assault in upcoming documentary





Iconic actress, Brooke Shields, opened up in a recent interview with People Magazine.

Shields reveals that she's releasing a two-part documentary called, 'Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby' on 3 April on Hulu detailing her life... and speaking out about her sexual assault.

The actress shares that the documentary will cover her overt sexualisation in Hollywood, which started at a young age after playing roles in Pretty Baby (a child prostitute) and The Blue Lagoon.

Shields also says that the documentary is a chance to tell her 'truth' the way she wants and inspire others to do the same.

Part of her truth is that Shields was sexually assaulted in her 20s after graduating university and at the 'lowest' point in her career.

Shields says that the assault happened after dinner with an unnamed 'powerful' movie executive about a film role she thought she was getting.

The now mom of two and wife, recalls that the exec suggested she use the phone in his hotel room to call a taxi home, but when they got to the room, he reportedly assaulted her.

I didn't fight. I just froze. Brooke Shields, Actress - People Magazine Interview

After the abuse, the actress said she was in 'denial' and spoke herself out of speaking out about the abuse...

No one is going to believe me. People weren't believing those stories back then. I thought I would never work again. I kept saying, 'I shouldn’t have done that. Why did I go up with him? I shouldn’t have had that drink at dinner'... doing the documentary, you see it all together and it's a miracle that I survived. Brooke Shields, Actress - People Magazine Interview

The actress also said that it's taken her a 'long time to process' the assault...

It's taken me a long time to process it. I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary. Brooke Shields, Actress - People Magazine Interview

Despite her career taking off and being the 'IT' girl at the time**, Shields says she got really good at 'detaching' from her sexuality and the situation...**

Fight was not an option, so you just leave your body. You’re not there. It didn’t happen. And it was just easier to shut myself off. I was good at it. Brooke Shields, Actress - People Magazine Interview

Of course, Shields will reveal more in her documentary, so watch for more if you're interested.

Here's to building a community of survivors who lift each other up through their truth.

If you'd like to report sexual abuse, call for help:

Rape Crisis: 021 447 9762

Tears Foundation (SMS's are free): 1347355#

LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322

National GBV Helpline: 0800 150 150

Toll Free Crisis Line: 086 157 4747

Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust: 021 684 1180

This article first appeared on KFM : 'I blamed myself.' Brooke Shields details sexual assault in upcoming documentary