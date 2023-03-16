'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach'





Bruce Whitfield chats to tech investor Stafford Masie, who is a board member at Discovery Bank and the CSIR.

- The rate of tech innovation is accelerating - ChatGPT-4 was just launched overnight, for instance

- What does this mean for business and how can enterprises make use of AI without sacrificing human employees?

We can't ignore the growing influence of artificial intelligence or AI in both our personal lives and in business.

ChatGPT has become one of the fastest apps for adoption ever, and just last night the 4th iteration of the OpenAI software was launched.

Bruce Whitfield chats to tech investor Stafford Masie about the future of AI and enterprise.

Masie is also a board member at Discovery Bank and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

He says this "leapfrog" to human-machine symbiosis is bigger than even technologists are are able to articulate.

It is massive, to have the ability to be augmented symbiotically in this way gives you a superpower. Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

What about the perception that AI will steal jobs from human beings and the resultant resistance to it in some quarters?

Business needs to take the advances in AI and how they employ these tools very seriously, he says.

"I think people on the outside of your firewall enterprise now have superpowers."

What a business needs to do is lower its firewalls to let people in and express themselves utilising AI tooks, he believes.

Businesses out there are looking at it in a very organic way - can I get ChatGPT and train it on the information inside of my enterprise and leverage in that particular way. That's a linear approach, and one angle to it. Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

If you look at it in a multi-dimensional way you need to think about the constituents on the outside of your business now having capabilities that you can unleash... and all that latent unlocked human potential... Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

Because of this human-machine symbiosis he says, you can create an ecosystem in your business that allows that human talent to "cascade" into making your business better.

When leaders see AI tools as an opportunity to do more with fewer human beings, it's a lazy approach he says.

That does get us to a dystopian outcome. I think what leadership now has to do is take a look at these tools and services and think of how this come together to deliver services that were previously unimagined. Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

Masie uses the example of ATMs entering banking - this advance did not mean that all tellers were laid off, for instance.

We automated certain things but we took those people and gave them keyboards... connected them to information in the back-end... and financial services created a greater portfolio of services that were previously unimagined before that automation took place. Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

So leadership needs to sit down and _not _think how do I now do more with less, and let me increment my operating margin because these tools allow me to do it with fewer human beings... Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

...and rather how do i take what i have - facilities, assets, people - and augment them with these tools to deliver services that were previously unimaginable. Stafford Masie, Tech investor and board member - Discovery Bank, CSIR

Masie says that from a South African perspective his worry is what Yuval Noah Harari ("Sapiens") said - that the challenge is not where the rich exploit the poor in the future, but the fact that the poor become irrelevant to the rich.

