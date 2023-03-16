How to log your own water meter reading





Pippa Hudson interviews Alex Lansdowne, City of Cape Town’s Deputy Chairperson for the Mayoral Advisory Committee on Water.

You can monitor your meter readings to check how much you’re using or to confirm a leak

Submitting your own reading is not compulsory

Customers who register via E-Services will be notified via their profile when they can submit readings

According to the City of Cape Town, there is a five day period every month in which readings need to be submitted, based on the billing cycle.

How to read your meter

Upon opening the water meter box, you will find black numbers which represent kilolitres and red numbers which represent litres.

When submitting your own readings to the city, you only need to provide the black numbers (kilolitres)

Because the tally on the meter does not reset from month to month, you need to subtract the previous reading from your current reading to determine usage for the period between readings

If you want to check for a possible leak, Lansdowne suggests stopping all water use in your house and note how much the meter reading is.

After 15 minutes check the meter reading again and if the reading goes up then you probably have a leak.

To submit your water readings:

Call: 0860 103 089

Visit: City walk-in centres

I think that it's really important that we all take personal responsibility for our own water use. Alex Lansdowne, Deputy Chairperson for Water Advisory Committee – City of Cape Town

