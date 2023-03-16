Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Af... 21 June 2023 10:08 PM
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April. 21 June 2023 7:32 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Local
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating a... 21 June 2023 3:42 PM
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Reven... 21 June 2023 1:16 PM
Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5% Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%. 21 June 2023 11:33 AM
View all Business
Loadshedding is killing batteries, do warranties still apply? In the age of loadshedding, batteries, such as those for inverters, are not always lasting as long as we may expect. 21 June 2023 5:54 PM
Nissan Navara review: ‘With the rain last week, I just cruised straight through’ Our car expert Ernest Page recently test drove the Nissan Navara. 21 June 2023 3:45 PM
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan. 21 June 2023 8:14 PM
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 198... 21 June 2023 7:58 PM
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms. 21 June 2023 1:29 PM
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism' Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round. 21 June 2023 1:18 PM
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?

16 March 2023 11:41 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
Government debt
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wage negotiations
Public servants
Xhanti Payi
Public Sector Wage Bill
Wage Hike

Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

The government's 7% wage hike offer to public servants is much higher than was budgeted for in February this year.

Where will the money come from in the next financial year?

PSA members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.
PSA members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Payi notes that they flagged an unbudgeted increase as a key risk on releasing their post-budget commentary.

We said especially in an election year, and after the unions complained about government not keeping the old agreement and then unanimously implementing 3%, that something had to give. offs

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

What the next six months will be about will be what the Finance Minister said is a need for 'trade-offs'.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

During wage negotiations Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned that an unbudgeted settlement is a major risk to the fiscus.

On the one hand there is the truth that the cost of living has been rising, but we have to think about headcount management as well says Payi.

He notes that the Minister talked about the need for additional frontline workers in areas like the policing, teaching and healthcare.

It is indeed this case of compromises that have to be made... It's a very difficult one... He also spoke about that inflated increase and whether it tags inflation, and of course we don't know where inflation will go given all the risks that we continue to face.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

The windfall of higher tax collections by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is running out quickly as well, Payi adds.

Ultimately, an unbudgeted public sector wage increase will further load the country's already huge debt burden.

Growth is going to be key especially in view of what growth has already been pencilled in, in terms of growth and infrastructure spend that is necessary... That has to be put through so that we can actually move forward.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

Energy of course is a very big part of this and if we don't spend properly on that and we don't get the outcome in terms of that expenditure we are really, really in trouble... because we are going to run out of this luck.

Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

Scroll up to listen to Payi's analysis




16 March 2023 11:41 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
Government debt
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wage negotiations
Public servants
Xhanti Payi
Public Sector Wage Bill
Wage Hike

More from Business

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.5%

21 June 2023 11:33 AM

Inflation has slowed to 6.3%, from 6.8% in April, and this is the lowest reading since April 2022 when the rate was 5,9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of green Hydrogen between SA and the Netherlands was signed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele on 20 June 2023. Image: @PresidencyZA

Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

20 June 2023 7:39 PM

The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photograph taken on 1 January 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room of the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 4:05 PM

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Diepsloot residents call on Ramaphosa to intervene

21 June 2023 3:50 PM

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Diepsloot leaders, president's reps meet at Union Buildings over grievances

21 June 2023 3:24 PM

The delegation on Wednesday took the community's frustrations over high levels of crime to the president's office. Earlier on Wednesday, security personnel refused the delegation entry into the Union Buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources

21 June 2023 2:40 PM

Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A person donates blood. Picture: Eyewitness News

WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'

21 June 2023 1:58 PM

The organisation's Marike Carli said that the shortage of blood puts thousands of South African lives at risk daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Cameron Dugmore/Facebook

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

21 June 2023 3:07 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?

21 June 2023 10:37 AM

News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson

20 June 2023 12:25 PM

The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 5:02 PM

They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics

19 June 2023 10:46 AM

This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hichilema of Zambia addressed the media at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: GCIS.

Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'

19 June 2023 9:43 AM

It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A marketing company has applied to seize assets at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress, in Johannesburg. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

19 June 2023 8:19 AM

The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a media briefing in Johannesburg on 15 May 2023. Picture: EFF

MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane

15 June 2023 7:56 PM

The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move before EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

Politics

WC Blood Service appeals for blood donors amidst 'severe blood stock crisis'

Local

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: UHolomisa uthi URamaphosa uyagxwambukela, kungase kube nesomiso

22 June 2023 12:15 AM

The day that was: Bester’s ex-attorney’s ‘attempted rape’, Holomisa on SA trip

22 June 2023 12:14 AM

Germany issues arrest warrant for ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

21 June 2023 11:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA