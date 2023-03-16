Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?





The government's 7% wage hike offer to public servants is much higher than was budgeted for in February this year.

Where will the money come from in the next financial year?

PSA members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Payi notes that they flagged an unbudgeted increase as a key risk on releasing their post-budget commentary.

We said especially in an election year, and after the unions complained about government not keeping the old agreement and then unanimously implementing 3%, that something had to give. offs Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

What the next six months will be about will be what the Finance Minister said is a need for 'trade-offs'. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

During wage negotiations Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned that an unbudgeted settlement is a major risk to the fiscus.

On the one hand there is the truth that the cost of living has been rising, but we have to think about headcount management as well says Payi.

He notes that the Minister talked about the need for additional frontline workers in areas like the policing, teaching and healthcare.

It is indeed this case of compromises that have to be made... It's a very difficult one... He also spoke about that inflated increase and whether it tags inflation, and of course we don't know where inflation will go given all the risks that we continue to face. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

The windfall of higher tax collections by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is running out quickly as well, Payi adds.

Ultimately, an unbudgeted public sector wage increase will further load the country's already huge debt burden.

Growth is going to be key especially in view of what growth has already been pencilled in, in terms of growth and infrastructure spend that is necessary... That has to be put through so that we can actually move forward. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

Energy of course is a very big part of this and if we don't spend properly on that and we don't get the outcome in terms of that expenditure we are really, really in trouble... because we are going to run out of this luck. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist - PwC Strategy

