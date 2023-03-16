Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The woman declined the $100 000 offer

He has apparently attempted to pay women to remove their masks before

Twitter users have said this move was creepy

Kirsch tweeted that on a Delta flight the woman sitting next to him had chosen to wear a face mask and he offered her $100 000 (R1.8 million) to remove it.

It is not though she was wearing it for any specific reason, just as a sort of post-pandemic, or trans-pandemic, measure. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

He apparently started by offering her $100 and, after she refused, continued to raise his offer, which she still refused.

Kirsch also says he told her masks do not work and she would take it off to eat or drink, to try and convince her to remove it for the whole flight.

He has apparently made a bit of a habit of trying to pay people to remove their masks, as he had previously offered two others $10 000 to remove theirs, which they also declined.

Maybe he does not look like he is worth $100 000. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf ' Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023

Comments by Twitter users have largely branded the interaction as creepy and said it seems like harassment.

