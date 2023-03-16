Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
-
The woman declined the $100 000 offer
-
He has apparently attempted to pay women to remove their masks before
-
Twitter users have said this move was creepy
Kirsch tweeted that on a Delta flight the woman sitting next to him had chosen to wear a face mask and he offered her $100 000 (R1.8 million) to remove it.
It is not though she was wearing it for any specific reason, just as a sort of post-pandemic, or trans-pandemic, measure.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He apparently started by offering her $100 and, after she refused, continued to raise his offer, which she still refused.
Kirsch also says he told her masks do not work and she would take it off to eat or drink, to try and convince her to remove it for the whole flight.
He has apparently made a bit of a habit of trying to pay people to remove their masks, as he had previously offered two others $10 000 to remove theirs, which they also declined.
Maybe he does not look like he is worth $100 000.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf' Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023
Comments by Twitter users have largely branded the interaction as creepy and said it seems like harassment.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143321519_humanitarian-aid-help-concept-top-above-overhead-close-up-view-photo-of-open-unpacked-unwrapped-pape.html?vti=nji30ubx00gm0iqecb-1-72
More from World
The world’s fish are shrinking as the climate is getting warmer
Researchers are trying to determine why the world's fish are shrinking as the climate warms.Read More
Highway to Hel: Poland's bus route 666 makes a detour after 'spreading satanism'
Religious conservatives are not happy but seem to have won this round.Read More
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave
Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius.Read More
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils
It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children.Read More
Tweeps react to lost sub: 'I'm white, but not let's go find the Titanic white'
It's a race against time to find the missing Titanic submersible.Read More
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade
There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule.Read More
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.Read More
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.Read More
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave
Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.Read More