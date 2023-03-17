Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels
This Sunday, South African actor, playwright and director Carlo Daniels will take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Daniels (2023 kykNET Fiesta Awards) was nominated for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in Concerning the Life of Baby Boy Kleintjies (Toyota US Woordfees) and Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK).
He takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am, for a special hour of his favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Marvin Gaye, George Benson, The Commodores and more.
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk!
