Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians' The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical terr... 23 June 2023 8:12 AM
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders a... 23 June 2023 7:23 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

17 March 2023 8:11 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.

This Sunday, South African actor, playwright and director Carlo Daniels will take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Daniels (2023 kykNET Fiesta Awards) was nominated for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in Concerning the Life of Baby Boy Kleintjies (Toyota US Woordfees) and Ek, Anna van Wyk (KKNK).

anhourwith-carlo-daniels-social-600x600png

He takes control of the CapeTalk playlist from 10am to 11am, for a special hour of his favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Marvin Gaye, George Benson, The Commodores and more.

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk!




17 March 2023 8:11 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey

22 June 2023 5:30 PM

Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane.

Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey

1 June 2023 7:05 PM

Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.

Read More arrow_forward

Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

4 May 2023 1:25 PM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday

24 March 2023 6:16 AM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Read More arrow_forward

Athina Jansen

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 February 2023 12:53 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.

Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

Read More arrow_forward

TV and radio presenter Ricky Schroeder spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

20 January 2023 8:25 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for just one hour.

Read More arrow_forward

an-hour-with-marciel-hopkins-thumbnail-480x290png

TV Presenter, model Marciel Hopkin shares her 80s and 90s jams on CapeTalk

12 January 2023 1:10 PM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Read More arrow_forward

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Read More arrow_forward

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Read More arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule

25 June 2023 2:28 PM

LRC, Global Witness expose gaps in social media moderation of xenophobic content

25 June 2023 2:03 PM

Moseneke says SA is at its lowest point since the turn of democracy

25 June 2023 1:37 PM

