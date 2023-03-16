Study shows that 300 000 cats kill an average of 100 animals a year





John Maytham interviews Robert Simmons from the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology.

GPS trackers were placed on 23 cats

14 cats were tracked during summer and nine during winter

Reason for the tracking was to determine where the cats were doing their hunting

Simmons and his team conducted a study to understand where cats are doing their hunting, if it's influenced by seasons and what exactly they're hunting and killing.

Image by cocoparisienne from Pixabay.

Simmons shares the findings:

During summer, they found that cats in the city covered 3ha

During winter, they were travelling a maximum of 300m from their homes

The study found that 300 000 cats were killing between 59 and 123 animals a year

Eager cat owners tracked what their cats were bringing home for six to 10 weeks during the summer and winter sample

The team did a follow-up study as it wasn't an accurate representation of the number of animals being killed

In 2013 and 2014, lightweight cameras were put on the cats – video footage showed that 82% of the prey that they caught was not being brought back home

Additionally, what they were bringing back wasn't necessarily what they had killed

In terms of mitigation, Simmons proposes three different solutions.

The banning of cats if you're living closer than 600m to the urban line, without a 'catio - which is an outdoor enclosure for your cat.

Placing collars with bells on your cat as it's known to reduce hunting.

And lastly, he says that because some cats are travelling within a 150 metres of Table Mountain, it would reduce hunting if the Table Mountain National Park implements a cat-free zone.

Cat owners should be very careful before they make the decision to let their cats out at night. Robert Simmons – FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology

