



John Perlman speaks with Leslie Adams from Reach Africa

Adams says that changes in both consumer behaviour, and loadshedding has caused the ‘death’ of prime time television. Prime time is a trend that has declined massively.

In the last 10 years we have seen prime time viewers almost half in terms of popularity. Leslie Adams, Sales Director - Reach Africa

Adams adds that streaming allows viewers to watch what they like at their own time and pace, and has more varied options rather than the limited TV channels.

We have a lot of media to consume in the digital and streaming channel… Hundreds of options for content solutions. Leslie Adams, Sales Director - Reach Africa

© daviles/123rf.com

Adams adds that the decline in prime time television has resulted in it being more difficult to find audiences of the same size.

Advertisers want to place their ads on the most watched shows, acquiring the biggest audience to see their brand, adverts and sales. Leslie Adams, Sales Director - Reach Africa

VScroll up to listen to the full interview

This article first appeared on 702 : The Death of Prime Time - Loadshedding gives rise to growth in SA streaming