DA takes SAPS to Human Rights Commission for 'English only' policy

The DA has reported Western Cape SAPS’ 'English only' instruction to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

All official documents and statements submitted to SAPS must be in English

If statements are provided in a different language, they needs to be translated into English

Earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) released a statement outlining its reasons for reporting the Western Cape SAPS to the SAHRC for their 'English-only' policy.

The DA says that the Police Commissioner seems unaware of the Official Languages Act of 2012 which clearly provides for the use of at least three official languages ​​at the national level as well as the three most used languages ​​per province.

Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who issued the regulation, says he is merely reinforcing an existing policy that the working language for SAPS and all official documents are in English.

People laying complaints are therefore unable to do so in their chosen language is not English.

If the complaints are in a different language, they will have to be translated for them to become official, says Patekile.

Patekile says the Act referred to by the DA provides for national departments to develop their own language policies.

I did not come up with something new. Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, Police Commissioner

