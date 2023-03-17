DA takes SAPS to Human Rights Commission for 'English only' policy
John Maytham interviews Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.
- The DA has reported Western Cape SAPS’ 'English only' instruction to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
- All official documents and statements submitted to SAPS must be in English
- If statements are provided in a different language, they needs to be translated into English
Earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) released a statement outlining its reasons for reporting the Western Cape SAPS to the SAHRC for their 'English-only' policy.
The DA says that the Police Commissioner seems unaware of the Official Languages Act of 2012 which clearly provides for the use of at least three official languages at the national level as well as the three most used languages per province.
Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who issued the regulation, says he is merely reinforcing an existing policy that the working language for SAPS and all official documents are in English.
People laying complaints are therefore unable to do so in their chosen language is not English.
If the complaints are in a different language, they will have to be translated for them to become official, says Patekile.
Patekile says the Act referred to by the DA provides for national departments to develop their own language policies.
I did not come up with something new.Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, Police Commissioner
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More