Bob the sea turtle has travelled 2000km BACK from KZN to Cape Town
It's been more than seven weeks since Bob, the rehabilitated green sea turtle, was released back into the wild.
Bob spent eight years at the Two Oceans Aquarium, following a lengthy process of nursing him back to health.
Since his release off the KwaZulu-Natal coast in January, Bob headed south in the Agulhas Current, back into the waters of the Cape Peninsula, averaging 54km per day.
Bob has been exploring the waters near Hermanus most recently.
According to the team at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Bob is moving in the same direction as the current, which is moving at about 1.5km per hour.
However, he is sticking to a slower-moving part, possibly to stay within the boundary of the continental shelf.
Talitha Noble, a conservation manager at the Two Oceans Aquarium, explains that the edge of the continental shelf, where the shallower waters allow sunlight to reach marine life, is abundant in nutrients and fish species, and delicious algae for Bob to feast on.
Noble adds that should Bob continue moving northward, he may bump into Turbo and Pan, which are other turtles that also spent time at the aquarium's turtle rehab centre.
Pan is a special loggerhead turtle who spent three years in the aquarium's Turtle Rehabilitation Centre before being released off Cape Point in 2022 with a satellite tag.
Turbo, released in December 2022, is a green turtle, who also spent time along the west coast.
It appears that the cold water of the West Coast, with its abundance of food, is the place to be for our turtle population.
Source : https://twitter.com/2OceansAquarium/status/1599710190923907074/photo/1
