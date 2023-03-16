Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
Whenever the national squad is announced, there is always a debate about who the coach selected and who was omitted.
This time round is no different.
There are once again mixed feelings about the squad, selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.
The 23-man squad includes eight players from Mamelodi Sundowns, but none from Kaizer Chiefs.
There were also some notable omissions with the likes of Sundowns right back Khuliso Mudau and Moreirense winger Kobambelo Kodisang not included.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, digital scout and overseas player monitor Prince Sobayeni and Philani Ndlela from Pro Philani Media gave their thoughts on the squad.
I believe this is the best that the coach could do in terms of the players available. Neo Maema is maybe the only one that I would have included. This is the core team of Broos and this is the team that he wants to build towards the Afcon tournament. I do wish that the coach would say less and let us debate the issues because he contradicts himself a lot and that shows he is not sure about the decisions that he takes.Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media
One of those contradictions came with regard to Kobamelo Kodisang.
In November the coach said that if he performs he will have a chance.
The winger has scored 10 goals for Moreirense F.C. in the Portuguese league, yet he's still unable to force his way into the Belgian manager's plans.
It’s unfortunate that someone with 10 goals in the Portuguese league doesn’t get picked. Broos is a coach that changes his mind quite often.Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media
Sobayeni believes Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau should also be in the squad, as he's currently the best right back in the country.
Every coach has players that he prefers to others. If you look at the facts and the stats, then Mudau should be in the team. He is a starter at the best club in the country and has the experience at a high level in the CAF Champions League.Prince Sobayeni- Digital scout and overseas player monitor
Watch below for the full discussion:
This article first appeared on 947 : Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
