Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act Companies have been selling customers' personal information. 20 March 2023 5:36 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation' All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF. 20 March 2023 1:41 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence. 20 March 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to... 20 March 2023 10:19 PM
Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit. 20 March 2023 9:47 PM
EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer... The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country. 20 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Business
8 ways to deal with people that you don't like Let's face it, at some point we all have to interact with someone we don't like. 20 March 2023 3:09 PM
Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice Is it a good idea? What has to change so that you don’t fall into the same patterns? We've got some specialist answers. 20 March 2023 3:07 PM
What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition that can affect your whole body, so what do you need to know about it? 20 March 2023 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed! Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden. 20 March 2023 6:34 AM
View all World
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

16 March 2023 7:58 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Kaizer Chiefs
Hugo Broos
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.

Whenever the national squad is announced, there is always a debate about who the coach selected and who was omitted.

This time round is no different.

There are once again mixed feelings about the squad, selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.

The 23-man squad includes eight players from Mamelodi Sundowns, but none from Kaizer Chiefs.

There were also some notable omissions with the likes of Sundowns right back Khuliso Mudau and Moreirense winger Kobambelo Kodisang not included.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, digital scout and overseas player monitor Prince Sobayeni and Philani Ndlela from Pro Philani Media gave their thoughts on the squad.

I believe this is the best that the coach could do in terms of the players available. Neo Maema is maybe the only one that I would have included. This is the core team of Broos and this is the team that he wants to build towards the Afcon tournament. I do wish that the coach would say less and let us debate the issues because he contradicts himself a lot and that shows he is not sure about the decisions that he takes.

Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media

One of those contradictions came with regard to Kobamelo Kodisang.

In November the coach said that if he performs he will have a chance.

The winger has scored 10 goals for Moreirense F.C. in the Portuguese league, yet he's still unable to force his way into the Belgian manager's plans.

It’s unfortunate that someone with 10 goals in the Portuguese league doesn’t get picked. Broos is a coach that changes his mind quite often.

Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media

Sobayeni believes Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau should also be in the squad, as he's currently the best right back in the country.

Every coach has players that he prefers to others. If you look at the facts and the stats, then Mudau should be in the team. He is a starter at the best club in the country and has the experience at a high level in the CAF Champions League.

Prince Sobayeni- Digital scout and overseas player monitor

Watch below for the full discussion:


This article first appeared on 947 : Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers




16 March 2023 7:58 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Kaizer Chiefs
Hugo Broos
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

More from Sport

Clive Barker makes a speech at the memorial of John Shoes Moshoeu. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artea18/123rf.com

New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments

20 March 2023 3:23 PM

Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates in his match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during the BNP Paribas Open on 13 March 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP

Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10

20 March 2023 12:24 PM

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell (C) and teammate Tom Latham (L) celebrate Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) being caught during day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 20 March 2023. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

20 March 2023 12:22 PM

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nick

Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!

17 March 2023 9:26 AM

Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian former professional surfer Blake Johnston after breaking the record for the world's longest surf session on Cronulla Beach in Sydney on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours

17 March 2023 7:45 AM

Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games in Limpopo in 2022. Picture: Supplied.

'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games

16 March 2023 1:05 PM

Did you know that you can support a South African athlete?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes

15 March 2023 7:49 PM

The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level

15 March 2023 8:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Jon Patricios, a concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again

14 March 2023 8:32 PM

Robert Marawa interviews Mziwakhe Nkosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Business

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 10:14 PM

Eskom concedes that outrage over power cuts warranted, lawyer tells court

20 March 2023 10:11 PM

EFF head to Eskom's Megawatt Park to air grievances over power cuts

20 March 2023 9:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA