Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from? Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 16 March 2023 11:41 PM
'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach' What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employee... 16 March 2023 11:00 PM
Transaction Capital CEO defends own Dec share sale as share price crashes Shares in the company that owns SA Taxi and WeBuyCars plummeted almost 70% this week after its announcement on the poor outlook fo... 16 March 2023 7:43 PM
View all Local
EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa Among the reasons for Monday’s expected nationwide protest is a call for Ramaphosa’s resignation, but the president said that the... 17 March 2023 6:53 AM
GOOD: 'Police raid on City of Cape Town office is no surprise' Members would have been given a search warrant prior to the raid, says Brett Herron of GOOD. 16 March 2023 12:20 PM
Geordin Hill-Lewis waiting for info after City of CT mayco member office raid The City of Cape Town mayor confirmed the search and seizure operation, but said he was not made aware of it before it took place... 16 March 2023 10:05 AM
View all Politics
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Argentine Peso is toast and Zimbawe-style hyperinflation is looming Argentina - a country that knows a thing or three about hyperinflation - has seen its inflation rate skyrocket to 102.5%. 16 March 2023 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro... Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries. 16 March 2023 11:29 AM
View all Business
Study shows that 300 000 cats kill an average of 100 animals a year Is it time to call in claw enforcement? 16 March 2023 5:11 PM
[WATCH]: Homeowner busted over unpaid fees The association is known for enforcing strict rules and fees on those affiliated with the organisation 16 March 2023 4:46 PM
How to log your own water meter reading Residents logging their own water reading will help them be more responsible of their consumption says Alex Lansdowne from CoCT. 16 March 2023 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week. 16 March 2023 7:58 PM
'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games Did you know that you can support a South African athlete? 16 March 2023 1:05 PM
'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of th... 15 March 2023 7:49 PM
View all Sport
5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival From music, dance and street parades to a foam extravaganza and live DJ - the 2023 Cape Town Carnival promises to be spectacular. 15 March 2023 1:33 PM
These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March) The colourful Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March and these street sections will temporarily close - be prepared! 15 March 2023 9:46 AM
10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays Yes, the kids will be on school holidays soon... so, here are some inexpensive activities to keep them entertained. 14 March 2023 3:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask Silicon Valley millionaire, Steve Kirsch, shared on Twitter that he offered to pay a woman to remove her mask while on a flight. 16 March 2023 3:55 PM
Rumours swirl (again) that Russian president Vladimir Putin is seriously ill Rumours have been circling about Putin’s health after he appeared in a video with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. 16 March 2023 1:00 PM
Türkiye hit by devastating floods just weeks after deadly earthquakes It's been only five weeks since one of the worst earthquakes in the country's history. 16 March 2023 11:42 AM
View all World
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home' Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying... 14 March 2023 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa

17 March 2023 6:53 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Cyril Ramaphosa
National shutdown

Among the reasons for Monday’s expected nationwide protest is a call for Ramaphosa’s resignation, but the president said that the only way that would happen was through a vote, not a government overthrow.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stern warning to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other organisations involved in the planned national shutdown that disorder and anarchy would not be tolerated.

The EFF is expected to lead a nationwide protest on Monday, with the South African federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) also joining.

There were multiple reasons given for the shutdown, but the party said it was focusing on two main points: the resignation of president Ramaphosa and the nation's energy crisis.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Ramaphosa said while the right to protest was enshrined in the Constitution, the only way of getting him out of office would be through a vote, not an attempt to overthrow the government.

READ: National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police

“Coercing others to act in a way that you want is not a part of our democratic architecture and I wanted to say, very clearly: disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa.

“We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like, here.”

The president warned the EFF that security forces would not hesitate to use force against those who infringed on the rights of others.

READ: Security cluster ready to deal with EFF's national shutdown - Ministers

“Security forces in our country are going to defend our people. If you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa – that, I must clear."


This article first appeared on EWN : EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa




17 March 2023 6:53 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Cyril Ramaphosa
National shutdown

More from Politics

PSA members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?

16 March 2023 11:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town. © petertt/123rf.com

GOOD: 'Police raid on City of Cape Town office is no surprise'

16 March 2023 12:20 PM

Members would have been given a search warrant prior to the raid, says Brett Herron of GOOD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town human settlements mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi, whose offices were raided on 15 March 2023. Picture: @MalusiBooi / Twitter

Geordin Hill-Lewis waiting for info after City of CT mayco member office raid

16 March 2023 10:05 AM

The City of Cape Town mayor confirmed the search and seizure operation, but said he was not made aware of it before it took place on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police

16 March 2023 7:14 AM

Malema urged EFF members to defend themselves should law enforcement officials mete out brutality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF members gather outside the Gauteng education department to protest unplaced learners. Picture: Thabiso Goba / Eyewitness News

[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit

16 March 2023 6:44 AM

Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former cabinet ministers Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Fikile Mbalula, and Nathi Mthethwa have all resigned as Members of Parliament (MPs) this week. Pictures: South African Government

Mbalula, Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa resign as MPs

15 March 2023 11:33 AM

The resignations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on Thursday. 14 July 2022. Picture: EFF South Africa/Twitter.

Malema to brief the media ahead of EFF national shutdown

15 March 2023 10:58 AM

The media briefing comes after the DA launched a legal bid to stop the mass gathering and what it calls rampant intimidation and threats of violence by the EFF

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 6th ANC National Policy Conference. Photo: Abigail Javier/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA

15 March 2023 7:25 AM

The confidence of South African businesses is the lowest it's been since World War Two, says Bonang Mohale from Business Unity SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The African Transformation Movement’s Mncedi Ndzwanana, who was elected Tshwane council Speaker. Picture: @EWNreporter/Twitter

DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker

14 March 2023 1:28 PM

ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis warns the EFF about "trying" a national shutdown in Cape Town. Screengrab from video on Twitter @geordinhl

'There will be NO national shutdown in Cape Town': Mayor Hill-Lewis warns EFF

14 March 2023 11:01 AM

The City of Cape Town intends to be fully open for business in all respects on Monday, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa

Politics

[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...

Lifestyle Business

[LISTEN] 'She was not carrying narcotics': mom of woman jailed in Georgia

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe back in court for pre-trial hearing

17 March 2023 8:37 AM

Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

16 March 2023 9:58 PM

Mkhwebane stands by her CR17 report, says Ramaphosa had case to answer

16 March 2023 9:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA