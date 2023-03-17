EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stern warning to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other organisations involved in the planned national shutdown that disorder and anarchy would not be tolerated.
The EFF is expected to lead a nationwide protest on Monday, with the South African federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) also joining.
There were multiple reasons given for the shutdown, but the party said it was focusing on two main points: the resignation of president Ramaphosa and the nation's energy crisis.
Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Ramaphosa said while the right to protest was enshrined in the Constitution, the only way of getting him out of office would be through a vote, not an attempt to overthrow the government.
READ: National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police
“Coercing others to act in a way that you want is not a part of our democratic architecture and I wanted to say, very clearly: disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa.
“We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like, here.”
The president warned the EFF that security forces would not hesitate to use force against those who infringed on the rights of others.
READ: Security cluster ready to deal with EFF's national shutdown - Ministers
“Security forces in our country are going to defend our people. If you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa – that, I must clear."
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.Read More
GOOD: 'Police raid on City of Cape Town office is no surprise'
Members would have been given a search warrant prior to the raid, says Brett Herron of GOOD.Read More
Geordin Hill-Lewis waiting for info after City of CT mayco member office raid
The City of Cape Town mayor confirmed the search and seizure operation, but said he was not made aware of it before it took place on Wednesday.Read More
National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police
Malema urged EFF members to defend themselves should law enforcement officials mete out brutality.Read More
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March.Read More
Mbalula, Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa resign as MPs
The resignations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
Malema to brief the media ahead of EFF national shutdown
The media briefing comes after the DA launched a legal bid to stop the mass gathering and what it calls rampant intimidation and threats of violence by the EFFRead More
[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
The confidence of South African businesses is the lowest it's been since World War Two, says Bonang Mohale from Business Unity SA.Read More
DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker
ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.Read More