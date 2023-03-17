Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here are 5 great Irish bars in Cape Town to celebrate





Yes! It's the day when green, shamrocks, leprechauns, pots of gold, Irish beer, whiskey, and food are celebrated in the most jovial way.

If you needed a reason to celebrate today... join the Irish vibe with an Irish beer, whiskey, or coffee in honour of St. Patrick's Day at these Irish bars in The Mother City:

1) The Dubliner

Where: 251 Longstreet, Cape Town

What to look forward to: Guinness and Kilkenny, great food, live bands seven nights a week

2) The Royal Oak

Where: 9 Marine Circle, Shop no2, Harvan Centre, Table view

What to look forward to: Find some St. Patrick's Day specials below:

3) Mitchell's Scottish Ale House

Where: V&A Waterfront, Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

What to look forward to: Live entertainment, drink and oyster specials, and R119 meals...

4) Quay Four

Where: Quay, 4 Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

What to look forward to: A St. Patrick's weekend celebration including all-day specials, Guinness tasters and Guinness giveaways from the 17 to 19 March

5) Slug and Lettuce

Where: Century Way G11, Colosseum Building, Century City and 218, 224 Long St, Cape Town City Centre

What to look forward to: An authentic pub vibe with great food and truly Irish-inspired drinks.

Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone, stay safe and remember the Irish toast as you cheers:

When we drink, we get drunk.

When we get drunk, we fall asleep.

When we fall asleep, we commit no sin.

When we commit no sin, we go to heaven.

So, let's all get drunk, and go to heaven!

Old Irish toast

