It's high time! Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 24 March





Cannabis Expo Cape Town takes place from 24 March to 26 March at Grand West

Tickets start from R150 for general access

You can expect over 100 exhibitions and a cannabis food market

Dagga edibles. Picture: © Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

The Cannabis Expo is a marketplace and a platform for education and innovation in various cannabis-related products.

What can you expect from the Cannabis Expo?

During the three-day Cannabis Expo, you learn about an array of products and services that represent the cannabis industry.

Over 100 exhibitions

The Cannabis Food Market; Cannabis infused meals, treats and drinks

The Freedom Festival; outdoor festival hosting bands, artists and DJs

The Shroom Expo; all things psilocybin

Presentations and discussions on the Expo Stage and Convention Stage

FILE: South Africa's cannabis industry is worth billions. Picture: © Eric Limon/123rf.com

Details for the The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town:

Dates: Friday 24 March - Sunday 26 March

Times: Friday & Saturday (10.00am - 8.00pm); Sunday (10.00am - 4.00pm)

Venue: Sun Exhibits - GrandWest

Tickets: Starting from R150 for general access, visit the website (https://www.thecannabisexpo.co.za) for more information.

You'll soon be able to trade in dagga without breaking the law. © kuprevich/123rf.com

For more information contact info@TheCannabisExpo.co.za.

STRICTLY NO UNDER 18S