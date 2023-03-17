Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours
Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, admitting he felt "pretty cooked" after catching waves for more than 30 exhausting hours.
The 40-year-old former surfing pro broke down in tears after beating South African Josh Enslin's previous record of 30 hours 11 minutes.
In front of hundreds of cheering supporters at Sydney's Cronulla Beach, Johnston braved swarms of jellyfish and pitch-black seas that are home to many species of shark.
Johnston briefly thanked the crowd lining the beach during one of the short food and water breaks he was allowed, before paddling back out to try and push the record to 40 hours.
"I've still got a job to do. I said 40 so I'll go and give it a crack," he told reporters.
"I'm pretty cooked, yeah, but we'll push through."
Johnston's attempt started in the early hours of Thursday morning, using large spotlights to illuminate the water as he caught the first of more than 500 waves.
With Sydney in the grip of a minor heatwave, the water temperature has been hovering around a balmy 24 degrees Celsius (75F).
Johnston went after the record to raise more than Aus$200,000 (US$133,000) for mental health, marking 10 years since losing his father to suicide.
He had originally planned to raise the money by tackling a 1,000-kilometre run (620 miles), but settled on surfing when he saw the previous record was "only" 30 hours.
"I thought I could just do it," he said before the attempt.
"I push myself to the limits with my adventures and to prove to myself that I'm worthy and can get through hard times, and that's when my lessons are learnt."
He anticipated infected ears, dehydration and sleep deprivation would push his body to its limits.
Johnston's brother Ben said they had also prepared for the possibility of a shark attack, but it wasn't something that had worried them.
"I surfed at two in the morning with him and the lights actually went out so it was pitch black," he told national broadcaster ABC.
"There were a whole bunch of jellyfish out there, so it was interesting to say the least."
It is not Johnston's first time taking part in a marathon test of human endurance.
In 2020, he ran 100 kilometres along the rugged coastline south of Sydney -- covering the vast majority of the trek in bare feet.
Source : https://news.afp.com/#/c/main/actu/articles?id=newsml.afp.com.20230316T221340Z.doc-33bg9j2&type=photo
More from Sport
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi
Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More