Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!
If you're a soccer fan, you'll definitely know the name, Steven Jerome Pienaar (okay, maybe not his middle name, but you get it.)
Pienaar is a South African legend:
• He made his international debut for South Africa in a 2–0 win against Turkey in 2002
• He earned 61 caps and scored three goals over the course of his international career
• He played in the English Premier League for Everton.
• He retired from international football in 2012
• He's currently an assistant coach of the U18 team of the Ajax Youth Academy
Pienaar enjoys being a father to his five kids which includes a set of adorable twins...
Happy 41 birthday from your fans in South Africa, Pienaar - hope it's a good one!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Steven_Pienaar,_Everton.jpg
